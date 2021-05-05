India reports under-400,000 daily Covid-19 cases for fourth successive day amid surge in deaths

(TibetanReview.net, May05’21) – At more than 382,000, daily new Covid-19 cases in India have risen again after dipping for three successive days but it is still less than the peak of more than 400,000 the country has seen so far in the pandemic’s second wave.

However, Covid-19 deaths have surged in the country with at least five major states reporting their highest daily toll from the pandemic on May 5 morning, the report said, citing UP, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana and West Bengal.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 382,315 new Covid-19 cases and 3,780 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on May 5 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 20,665,148 cases and 226,188 deaths respectively.

A total of over 16.95 million (16,951,731 or 82.03%), had recovered while the number of active cases was over 3.48 million (3,487229, or 16.87 of the total). The case fatality rate has fallen to 1.09%. The percentage figures were slight improvements over those of the preceding day.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 382,315, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 338,439, leading to a big increase in the number of active cases by 40,096.

Only Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana with big caseloads have reported slight daily declines in active cases.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (51,880), Karnataka (44,631), Kerala (31,190), Uttar Pradesh (25,770), Tamil Nadu (21,228), Andhra Pradesh (20,234), Delhi (19,953), West Bengal (17,639), Rajasthan (16,974), Haryana (15,786), Chattisgarh (15,785), Bihar (14,794), Gujarat (13,050), Madhya Pradesh (12,236), Odisha (8,216), Punjab (7,514), Uttarakhand (7,028), Telangana (6,361), Jharkhand (5,974), Assam (4,475), Jammu and Kashmir (4,650), Himachal Pradesh (3,824), Goa (2,814), and Puducherry (1,138).

Seven other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (780), Manipur (433), Meghalaya (339), Nagaland (266), Tripura (240), Arunachal Pradesh (234), and Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (166).

Twenty-eight states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (891), Uttar Pradesh (351), Delhi (338), Karnataka (288), Chattisgarh (210), Punjab (173), Rajasthan (154), Haryana (153), Tamil Nadu (144), Jharkhand (132), Gujarat (131), Bihar (105), West Bengal (107), Madhya Pradesh (98), Uttarakhand (85), Andhra Pradesh (82), Kerala (57), Goa (52), Telangana (51), Himachal Pradesh (48), Assam (41), Jammu and Kashmir (37), Puducherry (17), Odisha (15), Odisha (15), Chandigarh (11), Nagaland (3), and Ladakh (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the fourth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil and Mexico in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal had remained unchanged for the third day at 2,528, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 5. Of the total number of cases, 1,725 had recovered, 745 were active, and 58 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 154 million (154,396,147) and the deaths nearly 3.23 million (3,229,083), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 5, 2021 at 2:50 PM.