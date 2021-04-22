India reports world’s highest and fastest daily new Covid-19 cases, cases in a Tibetan settlement rises to 184

(TibetanReview.net, Apr22’21) – India today reported the world’s biggest-ever daily surge in Covid-19 cases with 3.14 lakh new cases and 2,104 deaths. It was also the fastest rise in cases and deaths any country had suffered till now, reported the ndtv.com Apr 22.

The country is facing its worst health challenge in recent years with the shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds and the anti-viral drug Remdesivir used in the treatment of Covid. The fresh surge surpasses the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 2,97,430 cases posted by the United States in January, noted the Reuters.

According to the timesofindia.com Apr 22, the current model shows that Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana may see a peak of ‘new’ cases during April 25-30; Odisha, Karnataka and West Bengal during May 1-5 and Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during May 6-10. It shows Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh might already have reached its peak phase now while Bihar will see it around April 25, the report noted.

The best long-term solution seems to lies in accelerating the vaccination drive. Infections occurring after vaccination, known as “Breakthrough Infection”, were stated to be miniscule. Only “2-4 per 10,000 breakthrough infections have occurred so far, which is a very small number,” ICMR DG Balram Bhargava has said during a briefing on the Covid situation.

According to figures shared by the government, about 0.04% people tested positive after second dose of Covaxin and 0.03 per cent after second dose of Covishield, the report added.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 314,835 new Covid-19 cases and 2,104 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on Apr 22 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 15,930,965 cases and 184,657 deaths respectively.

A total of 13,454,880, or 84.46%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 2,291,428, or 14.38% of the total. However, the case fatality has further fallen to 1.16%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 314,835, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 178,841, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 133,890.

Twenty-three states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (67,468), Uttar Pradesh (33,106), Delhi (24,638), Karnataka (23,558), Kerala (22,414), Rajasthan (14,622), Chattisgarh (14,519), Madhya Pradesh (13,107), Gujarat (12,553), Bihar (12,222), Tamil Nadu (11,681), West Bengal (10,784), Andhra Pradesh (9,716), Haryana (9,623), Telangana (5,567), Jharkhand (5,041), Odisha (4,851), Punjab (4,953), Uttarakhand (4,807), Jammu and Kashmir (2,204), Assam (1,665), Himachal Pradesh (1,692), and Goa (1,502).

Six other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (622), Puducherry (619), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (250), Ladakh (183), Meghalaya (192), and Lakshadweep (191).

Twenty-five states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (568), Delhi (249), Chattisgarh (193), Uttar Pradesh (187), Gujarat (125), Karnataka (116), Madhya Pradesh (75), Punjab (69), Rajasthan (62), Jharkhand (62), West Bengal (58), Bihar (56), Tamil Nadu (53), Haryana (45), Andhra Pradesh (38), Uttarakhand (34), Telangana (23), Kerala (22), Goa (17), Himachal Pradesh (17), Jammu and Kashmir (13), Odisha (5), Puducherry (5), Assam (5), and Megyalaya (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan has remained unchanged for the third day at 2,011, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Apr 22. Of them, 1,660 had recovered, 303 were active and 48 had died.

Meanwhile it has been reported that the number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Dekyiling Tibetan Settlement in Dehradun has been reported to have increased by 46 to 184 over the past couple of days. Four elderly patients were stated to be on ventilator, with the rest having flu-like symptoms. The settlement is home to over 1,500 Tibetans.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 143,915,083 and the deaths 3,060,569, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 22, 2021 at 2:50 PM.