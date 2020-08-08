India reports world’s highest daily number of Covis-19 cases for fourth day

(TibetanReview.net, Aug08’20) – With more than 60,000 new Covid-19 cases reported for the second day on Aug 8 morning, India has for the fourth consecutive day seen the highest number of fresh infections in a single day across the world, reported ndtv.com Aug 8, citing the World Health Organization data. India is now emerging as the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the world in August, noted the timesofindia.com Aug 8.

Data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 61,537 new cases – the second highest so far – and 933 new deaths in the past 24 hours as of Aug 8 at 8AM, taking their totals to 2,088,611 cases and 42,518 deaths.

A total of 1,427,005, or 68.32 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 619,088, or 29.64% of the total. And the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.04%.

The positivity rate – an indicator to assess the prevalence of the disease- was stated to be 10.28% compared to 10.88% the day before. However, India is reported to be using more of the less reliable antigen testing method.

This was the 10th consecutive day the number of daily new cases in India increased by more than 50,000 and the second consecutive day it increased by over 60,000 cases.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 61,537, was more than the daily number of those who recovered, at 48,900, increasing the number of active cases.

Nevertheless, for the last two weeks, the growth in active cases was dropping at a fast rate, reported Indianexpress.com Aug 8.

India is the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil. It also has the fifth highest number of deaths from the pandemic. Only the USA, Brazil, the UK, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

Six states, namely Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six other states, namely West Bengal, Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, and Rajasthan had reported more than 50,000 cases each in that order.

Eight other states, namely Odisha, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Chattisgarh had reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 13 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Tripura, Puducherry, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Meghalaya in that order.

Finally, there were two other states with less than 1,000 cases each, namely Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Only Lakshadweep did not have any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 17,092 (↑300), followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi each with more than 4,000 deaths; Karnataka and Gujarat with more than 2,000 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh with more than 1,000 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttraakhand, and Kerala with more than 100 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal stood unchanged at a total of 79 so far, of whom 12 were active, 65 had recovered and two had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 8 morning.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 19,387,937 and the deaths 721,411, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:05:05 PM on Aug 8, 2020.

