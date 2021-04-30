India reports world’s sharpest spike in Covid-19 cases this month, Tibetans report 352 cases in past week

(TibetanReview.net, Apr30’21) – India has recorded the world’s sharpest spike in coronavirus infections this month, with political and financial capitals New Delhi and Mumbai running out of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines, reported Reuters Apr 30.

For the ninth day in a row, India recorded over 3 lakh cases, inching closer to the 4 lakh mark with over 386,600 cases reported this morning. The country also reported over 3,500 daily new deaths, amid widespread reports of underreporting of fatalities with a gross mismatch of reported deaths and actual cremations across the country, reported the timesofindia.com Apr 30.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 386,452 new Covid-19 cases and 3,498 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on Apr 30 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 18,762,976 cases and 208,330 deaths respectively.

A total of 15,384,418, or 81.99%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 3,170,228, or 16.9% of the total. However, the case fatality rate has fallen to 1.11%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 386,452, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 297,540, leading to a huge jump in the number of active cases by 85,414.

However, Maharashtra, Delhi, Chattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh with big caseloads have seen slight declines in active cases.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (66,159), Kerala (38,607), Uttar Pradesh (35,104), Karnataka (35,024, Delhi (24,235), Tamil Nadu (17,897), West Bengal (17,403), Rajasthan (17,269), Chattisgarh (15,804), Andhra Pradesh (14,792), Gujarat (14,327), Haryana (13,947), Bihar (13,089), Madhya Pradesh (12,762), Telangana (7,646), Odisha (6,998), Punjab (6,724), Uttarakhand (6,251), Jharkhand (5,961), Jammu and Kashmir (3,474), Himachal Pradesh (3,040), Assam (3,079), Goa (3,019), and Puducherry (1,122).

Eleven other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (801), Manipur (314), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (267), Arunachal Pradesh (194), Meghalaya (187), Nagaland (181), Sikkim (170), Lakshadweep (158), Tripura (141), Mizoram (139), and Ladakh (108).

Twenty-eight states/Union Territories have reported 10 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (771), Delhi (395), Uttar Pradesh (295), Karnataka (270), Chattisgarh (251), Gujarat (180), Rajasthan (158), Jharkhand (145), Punjab (137), Tamil Nadu (107), Haryana (97), Madhya Pradesh (95), Bihar (89), West Bengal (89), Uttarakhand (85), Andhra Pradesh (57), Telangana (53), Kerala (48), Himachal Pradesh (40), Goa (36), Jammu and Kashmir (26), Assam (26), Puducherry (12), Odisha (12), Chandigarh (8), Manipur (5), Lakshadweep (3), and Sikkim (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the fourth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil and Mexico in cumulative numbers.

***

A total of 352 Tibetans in the Indian Subcontinent, mostly India, had tested positive while three had died during the past one week, the Covid-19 Response team of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has said in its 57th weekly briefing Apr 30. As a result, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal had increased to 2,450, according to the tally of the CTA on its Tibet.net website Apr 30. Of the total number of cases, 1,720 had recovered, 677 were active, and 53 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 150,618,263 and the deaths 3,168,517, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 30, 2021 at 4:51 PM.