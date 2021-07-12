India rushes teams to Kerala, Maharashtra amid rise in Covid-19 cases

(TibetanReview.net, Jul12’21) – India’s capital Delhi on Jul 11 reported 53 Covid-19 cases, the lowest since Apr 15 last year, and three more deaths as the positivity rate dropped to 0.07%, reported the PTI news agency Jul 11, citing the city’s health department.

In contrast, cases have been rising in the two worst-hit states of Kerala and Maharashtra, prompting the government of India to rush teams to deal with the situation, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 12.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 4,352 to 37,154, while the daily new deaths had declined by 171 to 724 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 12 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,874,376 cases and 408,764 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30 million (30,014,713 or 97.22%) while active cases have seen a decline by 3,219 to reach over .45 million (450,899 or 1.46%).

The fatality rate was 1.32%.

However, the daily positivity rate has again risen to hit 2.59% while the weekly positivity rate was unchanged at 2.32%.

Five states namely Maharashtra (+2,172), Madhya Pradesh (+23), Manipur (+327), Meghalaya (+2), Sikkim (+23) have reported increases in active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal have remained unchanged for the third day at 5,238, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 11. Of them 4,822 had recovered while 284 were active. Those who have died total 132.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 186 million (186,845,482) and the deaths over 4 million (4,032,630), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 12, 2021 at 2:51 PM.