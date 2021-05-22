India says border peace prerequisite for progress in normalizing China ties

(TibetanReview.net, May22’21) – India has made it clear May 20 that resolving the dispute over its border with occupied Tibet remains pivotal for progress in relations with China.

The India-China relationship is at the crossroads and New Delhi cannot think of cooperating with Beijing in other areas as long as tensions continue on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Hindustantimes.com May 22 cited India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar as saying May 20.

The process of disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops at friction points in Ladakh sector remained “unfinished” and that full restoration of peace and tranquility in border areas alone would lead to progress in bilateral ties, Jaishankar has said.

Jaishankar’s remarks, made during a virtual interview at the FT-Indian Express webinar, came in the wake of calls by the Chinese leadership for setting aside the border standoff that began a year ago and, instead, focus on cooperation in other areas such as trade and investment, the report said.

Jaishankar has accused China of moving away from the consensus on stabilizing the border, which emerged from India’s former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s groundbreaking visit to China in 1988.