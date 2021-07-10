India seeing early signs of third Covid-19 wave? Active Tibetan cases total 284

(TibetanReview.net, Jul10’21) – Daily cases of Covid-19 in India appeared to be plateauing as several states continued to register a spike while infections in Maharashtra showed little signs of declining for the 4th week running, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 10.

There are many districts where cases are not falling at an expected pace. In some districts, the infections have remained on an upward trajectory, triggering worries of another surge, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 9.

PM Modi has on Jul 8 expressed particular concern over the Covid situation in the worst-hit states of Maharashtra and Kerala as they have been reporting a persistently high numbers of infections.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 627 to 42,766, while the daily new deaths had increased further by 295 to 1,206 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 10 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,795,716 cases and 407,145 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 30 million (29,933,538 or 97.2%) while active cases have seen a decline by 3,694 to reach over .455 million (455,033 or 1.48%).

The fatality rate was 1.32%.

The daily positivity rate had declined to 2.19% while the weekly positivity rate was slightly down at 2.34%.

Eight states / Union Territories, namely Kerala (+2,979), Chattisgarh (+79), Himachal Pradesh (+52), Goa (+30), Chandigarh (+1), Arunachal Pradesh (+97), Mizoram (+418), and Sikkim (+33) have reported increases in active cases.

Two states, namely Maharashtra and Kerala, continue to have more than 110,000 active cases, with the rest having less than 38,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal have remained unchanged at 5,238, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 10. Of them 4,822 had recovered while 284 were active. Those who have died total 132.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 186 million (186,152,198) and the deaths over 4 million (4,021,065), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 10, 2021 at 3:51 PM.