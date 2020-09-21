India sees drop in weekly Covid-19 cases, daily active cases

(TibetanReview.net, Sep21’20) – For the first time in at least four months of the pandemic, weekly Covid-19 cases in India had registered a fall. The drop in fresh infections, as compared with the previous week’s tally, was marginal but significant as weekly cases had till now been rising without exception since at least the first week of May, reported the timesofindia.com Sep 21.

Significantly, active cases in the country too decreased for the fourth straight day, falling from a high of 1,026,000 on Sep 17, active cases had dropped to below 1.01 million on Sep 20, the report added.

Besides, daily cases were also reported to have dropped to below 90,000 on Sep 20 for the first time in six days.

Nevertheless, it is too early and premature to speak of the Covid-19 situation in India finally taking a turn for the better. The country still has the highest number of daily new infections in the world.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 86,961 new cases and 1,130 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 21 at 8AM, taking their totals to 5,487,580 cases and 87,882 deaths.

A total of 4,396, 399 or 80.12 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 1,003,299, or 18.28% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.6%. These were improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 86,961, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 93,356, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 7,525.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 510,000 cases each in that order.

Twelve other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Four other states/ Union Territories, namely Punjab, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 63,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh had reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were nine other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,500 cases each, namely, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 32,671 (↑455); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with over 8,000 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh with more than 5,000 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with over 4,300 deaths each; Gujarat with more than 3,300 deaths; Punjab with more than 2,800 deaths; Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Telangana, and Jammu & Kashmir with over 1,000 deaths each; Bihar, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 864 and 491 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 300 (↑9), of whom 180 were active, 109 had recovered and 11 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 21.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 31,033,397 and the deaths 960,826, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 12:53 PM on Sep 21, 2020.

