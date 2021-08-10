India sees rise in rate of spread of Covid-19 infections

(TibetanReview.net, Aug08’21) – The delta variant, considered more contagious than chickenpox, has now pushed up the R-naught –the average number of people who will contract the disease from an infected person – above one for India from 0.93 a month ago, reported timesofindia.com Aug 7. This means that one infected person is now infecting more than one other person compared to less than one a month ago.

This leads to increase not only in the number of daily new cases but also in the number of active cases if it causes the number of new cases to be more than the recoveries.

This morning India reported a marginally higher number of daily new cases than yesterday, with active cases, however, showing a decline.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases rose by 442 to 30,970 while the daily new deaths declined by 126 to 491 in the past 24 hours recorded on Aug 8 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,934,455 cases and 427,862 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have reached over 31 million (31,099,771 or 97.39%) while active cases have declined by 5,331 to over .4 million (406,822 or 1.27%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate was 2.7% and the weekly positivity 2.28%.

Nine states / Union Territories, Tamil Nadu (+101), Delhi (+49), Rajasthan (+4), Jammu And Kashmir (+6), Himachal Pradesh (+222), Goa (+14), Puducherry (+10), Nagaland (+28), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (+2) have reported increases in active cases.

Nine states continue to have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the fifth day at 5,800, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Aug 8. Of them 5,053 had recovered while 609 were active. The total fatality was 138.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 202 million (202,321,369) and the deaths over 4.28 million (4,287,172), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Aug 8, 2021 at 1:51 PM.