India set for further lockdown due to continued high Covid-19 cases

(TibetanReview.net, May28’20) – While it took 109 days for India to breach the mark of one lakh Covid-19 cases, the country crossed the next 50,000 level in just nine days, indicating a huge spurt in fresh cases in recent day, reported the timesofindia.com May 28.

The central government is likely to extend the lockdown in some form by another two weeks after May 31 with even more relaxations but with most of the focus on 11 cities that account for nearly 70 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the country, reported news18.com May 27. These were stated to include the six major metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, as well as Pune, Thane, Jaipur, Surat and Indore.

With 6,566 new cases reported during the past 24 hours as of May 28 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), India’s total number of cases touched 158,333 while a total of 194 deaths during the same 24-hour period took the cumulative total to 4,531 deaths, according to the tally of the country’s Ministry of Health.

With a total of 67,692 patients having recovered, the number of actives cases stood at 86,110.

India is currently the country with the 10th most number of cases and 14th most number of deaths from the global pandemic. Compared to the country’s population, these are still low numbers vis-à-vis the worst affected countries.

***

The worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a cumulative total of 56,948 cases after 2,190 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 18,545 (+817) cases, Delhi with 15,257 (+792) cases, and Gujarat with 15,195 (+374) cases.

Other states with more than 1,000 cases were Rajasthan 7,703 (+167), Madhya Pradesh 7,261 (+237), Uttar Pradesh 6,991 (+443), West Bengal 4,192 (+183), Andhra Pradesh 3,171 (+0), Bihar 3,061 (+78), Karnataka 2,418 (+135), Punjab 2,139 (+33), Telangana 2,098 (+107), Jammu & Kashmir 1,921 (+162), Odisha 1,593 (+76), Haryana 1,381 (+76), and Kerala 1,004 (+41).

Apart from the above states, others with more than 100 cases included Assam 781 (+165), Uttarakhand 469 (+68), Jharkhand 448 (+22), Chattisgarh 369 (+8), Chandigarh 279 (+13), Himachal Pradesh 273 (+26), and Tripura 230 (+23).

States/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Goa 68 (+1), Ladakh, 53 (+0), Puducherry 46 (+0), Manipur 44 (+5), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0), Meghalaya 20 (+5), Nagaland 4 (+0), Arunachal Pradesh 2 (+0), Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 (+0), Sikkim 1 (+0), and Mizoram 1 (+0).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 1,897 (+105), followed by Gujarat 938 (+23), Madhya Pradesh 313 (+15), Delhi 303 (+15), West Bengal 289 (+6), Uttar Pradesh 182 (+12), Rajasthan 173 (+3), Tamil Nadu 133 (+6), Telangana 63 (+6), Andhra Pradesh 58 (+1), Karnataka 47 (+3), Punjab 40 (+0), Jammu & Kashmir 26 (+2), Haryana 18 (+1), Bihar 15 (+2), Odisha 7 (+0), Kerala 7 (+1), Himachal Pradesh 5 (+0), Assam 4 (+0), Jharkhand 4 (+0), Chandigarh 4 (+0), Uttarakhand 4 (+0), and Meghalaya 1 (+0).

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)



***

For Delhi 792 was the the steepest rise in a day so far, with the previous highest being 660 on May 22.

The city currently had 7,690 active cases, reported timesofindia.com May 27.

A total of five new containment zones were created in the capital on May 27 with authorities sealing three areas in the East district and two in the South district after positive cases of Covid-19 were detected, reported timesofindia.com May 28. As a result, the number of containment zones in Delhi rose to 96.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had reached close to 5.7 million to reach 5,697,334 while a total of 355,956 had died as of May 28 at 2:02:26 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 92,873 new cases and 5,204 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (1,699,933), Brazil (411,821), Russia (379,051), UK (268,619), Spain (236,259), Italy (231,139), France (183,038), Germany (181,918), Turkey (159,797), India (158,613), Iran (141,591), Peru (135,905), Canada (88,989) and China (84,106).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (100,442), UK (37,542), Italy (33,072), France (28,599), Spain (27,117), Brazil (25,598), Belgium (9,364), Mexico (8,597), Germany (8,449), Iran (7,564), Canada (6,876), Netherlands (5,890), China (4,638), and India (4,540).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

