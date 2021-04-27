India staring at the gloomiest phase of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis?

(TibetanReview.net, Apr27’21) – “The situation in India is beyond heartbreaking,” the ndtv.com Apr 26 quoted World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as telling reporters from his office in Geneva on Apr 26, referring to India’s world-record-breaking wave of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Even as scientists predict that new cases may peak around mid-May, India, for now, keeps spiraling deeper into crisis, noted the edition.cnn.com Apr 27.

Photos show grieving families dressed in full protective suits at mass cremations, performing last rites surrounded by dozens of other burning funeral pyres. Hospitals have run out of basic medical supplies, with many patients dying due to oxygen shortages. Family members are driving from clinic to clinic, frantically searching for open ICU beds for their loved ones, the report said.

If last week’s deaths are giving a glimpse of what lies ahead, then India is staring at the gloomiest phase of the ongoing Covid crisis, noted the timesofindia.com Apr 27.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 323,144 new Covid-19 cases and 2,771 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on Apr 27 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 17,636,307 cases and 197,894 deaths respectively.

This is sixth straight India reported over 3 lakh cases.

A total of 14,556,209, or 82.54%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 2,882,204, or 16.34% of the total. However, the case fatality has further fallen to 1.12%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 323,144, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 251,827, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 68,546.

However, Maharashtra (23,560), Chattisgarh (2,483), Delhi (2,233), and Ladakh (170) have seen declines in active cases.

Twenty-three states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (48,700), Uttar Pradesh (33,551), Karnataka (29,744), Kerala (21,890), Delhi (20,201), Rajasthan (16,438), West Bengal (15,992), Tamil Nadu (15,684), Chattisgarh (15,084), Gujarat (14,340), Madhya Pradesh (12,686), Bihar (11,801), Haryana (11,504), Telangana (10,112), Andhra Pradesh (9,881), Odisha (6,599), Punjab (6,276), Jharkhand (5,541), Uttarakhand (5,058), Assam (3,137), Goa (2,321), Jammu and Kashmir (2,135), and Himachal Pradesh (1,692).

Ten other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (821), Puducherry (747), Arunachal Pradesh (268), Manipur (146), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (146), Ladakh (145), Meghalaya (130), Lakshadweep (121), Tripura (111), and Mizoram (103).

Twenty-five states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (524), Delhi (380), Uttar Pradesh (249), Chattisgarh (226), Gujarat (158), Karnataka (201), Jharkhand (124), Madhya Pradesh (88), Tamil Nadu (94),Punjab (98), Rajasthan (84), Andhra Pradesh (51), Bihar (67), Haryana (75), West Bengal (68), Uttarakhand (67), Telangana (52), Himachal Pradesh (27), Kerala (28), Goa (38), Jammu and Kashmir (25), Assam (15), Puducherry (10), and Odisha (9), Chandigarh (5), Manipur (5), . The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the fourth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil and Mexico in cumulative numbers.

***

Reported cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 2,175, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Apr 27. Of the total number of cases, 1,693 had recovered, 431 were active, and over 51 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 147,925,659 and the deaths 3,122,315, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM.