Indian army dismisses as ‘incorrect’ remote Arunachal locals’ complaint of Chinese incursion

(TibetanReview.net, Jun30’26) – The Indian Army has on Jun 29 rejected as “incorrect” reports of Chinese incursions in Arunachal Pradesh. The reports were based on a complaint stated to have been filed on Jun 26 by a group representing the residents of the remote Taksing circle of Upper Subansiri district.

In a letter to the Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner, the Nah Welfare Society (NWS) president Keru Chader, had identified five locations—Oying (2445) in Asaphila area, Paniar in Chujarta, Marpan (Marnafe), Potrang Lake and Tindingtang—as areas now allegedly under Chinese occupation.

These sites were “firmly within Indian territory” before 2020, with some of them holding religious significance as sacred pilgrimage sites in the Tsari region, reported Arunachalobserver.org Jun 29.

“We are losing our land inch by inch day by day to them. The intention and speed of the present activities of the Chinese PLA at Taksing area is very alarming and a matter of grave concern for us,” Chader was stated to have written in the letter.

The group has alleged that ancestral hunting grounds and traditional cattle-grazing areas used freely by local residents for generations, had been taken over by Chinese forces. What is more, extensive military infrastructure, including well-connected roads and permanent camps, has come up in these areas in recent years.

However, the Indian Army has dismissed these claims as “incorrect” and “without any basis.”

“We have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by Chinese PLA and setting up of camps in Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are incorrect and without any basis,” thehindu.com Jun 29 quoted the Indian Army as saying in a statement.

A thread by Nature Desai on X showed the areas as under Chinese occupation for many decades (https://x.com/NatureDesai/status/2071572752444920049/photo/1), noted stratnewsglobal.com Jun 30.

Update:



My take on recent news on PLA setting up camps inside Indian territory!



There is a large area of differing perception in the upper sunbansiri frontier.



IA's perception of Border, IA LAC, PLA's perception of Border, SOI Border, Tribe's perception of border etc…



1/3 pic.twitter.com/e28kcdALlh — Nature Desai (@NatureDesai) June 29, 2026

Such controversies come up periodically and often, given the unforgiving terrain and the contradictory nature of claims, counterclaims and maps. It also underscores the need to come to a settlement on the boundary but China has not so far shown any inclination to settle this issue, it said.

India shares a 3,488-km border with China-occupied Tibet that runs along Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. The border is not fully demarcated and the process of clarifying and confirming the Line of Actual Control is in progress, thehindu.com report cited India’s Home Ministry as having said.