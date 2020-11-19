Indian confident Covid-19 vaccine will be ready in next 3-4 months

(TibetanReview.net, Nov19’20) – The number of novel coronavirus infections in India has jumped 18% over the past 24 hours as of this morning, compared to 32% the day before, according to NDTV.com reports Nov 18 and 19. Capital Delhi continued to report the highest daily number of new cases which was 7,486 this morning while also hitting its highest number of daily deaths at 131 this morning. Meanwhile, India’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, has expressed confidence Nov 19 that vaccine to fight the pandemic would be ready in the next three-four months.

“I am confident that the Covid-19 vaccine will be ready in the next three-four months. Priority for the vaccine will be designed on the basis of scientific data. Health care workers and corona warriors will naturally be prioritised followed by elderly and disease-prone people. Very detailed planning is underway for vaccine dissemination,” the ANI new agency Nov 19 quoted the minister as saying, addressing a FICCI FLO webinar on ”The Shifting Healthcare Paradigm During and Post-Covid’.’

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 45,576 new cases and 585 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 19 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,958,483 cases and 131,578 deaths.

A total of 8,383,602, or 93.58%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 443,303, or 4.95% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.47%. These continued to be improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 45,576, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 48,493, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 3,502.

The number of active cases fell below five lakh for the ninth successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on Aug 7, 3 million on Aug 23 and 4 million on Sep 5, noted the timesofindia.com Nov 19.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 441,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 207,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Assam, and Haryana in that order.

Five more states/ Union Territories, namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 104,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 46,202 (↑100); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,500 deaths each; Delhi, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh with over 7,400 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,800 deaths; Punjab with more than 4,500 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,100 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana with more than 2,000 deaths each; Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1100 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 969 and 231 deaths each, and so on in that order.

After remaining unchanged for four days, the total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 1,200 (↑0), of whom 325 were active, 846 had recovered and 29 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 19.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 56,306,639 and the deaths 1,350,444, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:55 PM on Nov 19, 2020.

