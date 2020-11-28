Indian government assures Supreme Court that Covid-19 situation is improving

(TibetanReview.net, Nov28’20) – The government of India has on Nov 27 informed the country’s Supreme Court that the average Covid-19 cases per day had reduced by 50% over the past 8 weeks, that currently only two states had more than 50,000 active cases, contributing almost 33% of the overall active cases. The government’s response came after the apex court had expressed alarm over reports about seriously deteriorating situation in parts of the country, including the capital Delhi.

Delhi has now continued to report a gradual recession of the pandemic’s third wave, with 5,482 cases recorded on Nov 27 while its deaths on that day at 98 was still the highest in the country, reported the timesofindia.com Nov 28.

The report said the pandemic continued its declining trend in several big states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, while Kerala registered the sharpest drop of the day.

These numbers indicate a falling trend of fresh cases, although the drop is marginal. This also means that the fears of a second Covid-19 wave in the country following the Diwali festive season, have not materialised yet, the report added.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 41,322 new cases and 485 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 28 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,351,109 cases and 136,200 deaths. Both the daily figures were a slight decline over those of the previous day.

A total of 8,759,969, or 93.68%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 454,940, or 4.87% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.46%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 41,322, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 41,452, leading to a marginal decline in the number of active cases by 615 after seeing increases over the preceding two days.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 18th successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days. Besides, this was also the 21st consecutive day the number of daily cases reported had remained below 50,000.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 473,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by nine other states with more than 201,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Assam, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh in that order.

Three more states/ Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand had reported more than 108,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the highest cumulative number of deaths at 46,898 (↑85); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,600 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with over 8,200 deaths each, Uttar Pradesh with over 7,600 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,900 deaths; Punjab with more than 4,700 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,200 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,100 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,200 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh, Manipur, Ladakh, and Meghalaya with between 980 and 110 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 1,274 (↑0), of whom 158 were active, 1,085 had recovered and 31 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 28.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 61,647,963 and the deaths 1,442,671, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 11:55 PM on Nov 28, 2020.

By Blogsdna