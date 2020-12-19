Indian supporters of Tibet nationwide held working committee meeting in Guwahati

(TibetanReview.net, Dec19’20) – Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch (BTSM), a pan-India grouping of supporters of the Tibetan cause, held a two-day National Working Committee meeting at the Sankardeva Kalakhetra in Guwahati, the largest city in the northeastern state of Assam, over Dec 15-16. Shri Indresh Kumar and Deputy Speaker Ven Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile were the Chief Guests.

Despite the prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic, around 150 working committee members from across the country took part in the event.

Apart from the chief guests, those addressed the gathering were stated to include Shri Pankaj Goyal, who gave the inaugural address; Swami Panchparmeshwar, Mahamandeleshwar from Madhya Pradesh; Shri R . Khrimey, the Guest of Honor and the Vice President of BTSM; Swami Divyanand Saraswati Maharaj; Prof. Rudraprasad Pokriyal; Shri Soumyadeep Datta; Shri Pema Wangda Bhutia; Shri Anil Monga and others.