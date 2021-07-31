India’s 7-day average of Covid-19 cases rises to over 40,000 again

(TibetanReview.net, Jul31’21) – India’s daily new Covid-19 cases dipped marginally this morning but remained well above 41,000 for the fourth day running. The slight drop was on account of the currently worst-hit Kerala reporting fewer than 22,000 daily new cases for the first time in four days, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 31.

The country’s seven-day rolling average of daily cases crossed 40,000 yesterday after having dipped below that mark the week before on Jul 13. The average had dropped to a low of 37,680 on Jul 25 before steadily rising to 40,246 yesterday.

Active cases also recorded a slight rise for the fourth consecutive day, reported the indianexpress.com Jul 31.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had declined by 2,581to 41,649 while the daily new deaths had increased by 38 to 593 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 31 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,613,993 cases and 423,810 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30.78 million (30,781,263 or 97.37%) while active cases have increased again by 3,766 to reach over .4 million (408,920 or 1.29%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate was down up at 2.34% and the weekly positivity down at 2.42%.

Thirteen states / Union Territories namely Kerala (+6,005), Karnataka (+225), Delhi (+26), Haryana (+10, Jharkhand (+1), Jammu And Kashmir (+27), Himachal Pradesh (+39), Goa (+16), Puducherry (+7), Meghalaya (+41), Mizoram (+313), Sikkim (+5), and Lakshadweep (+7) have reported increases in active cases.

Ten states continue to have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 5,716 for the second day, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 31. Of them 5,042 had recovered while 536 were active. The total fatality was 138.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 197.4 million (197,401,669) and the deaths over 4.2 million (4,209,477), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 31, 2021 at 2:51 PM.