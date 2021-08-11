India’s active Covid-19 cases lowest in 140 days; active Tibetan cases total 402

(TibetanReview.net, Aug11’21) – Active Covid-19 cases in India is the lowest in 140 days, according to government data updated this morning. And while Fresh Covid cases may be stabilizing, high reproduction value in some states and an increasing trend in 37 districts in 9 states, including Himachal Pradesh, were a matter of concern, the news18.com Aug 10 cited the Union health ministry as saying during a media briefing.

Reproduction number or ‘R value’ refers to the number of people a coronavirus positive person can infect on an average.

The report also cited the government as saying 44 districts in India were reporting more than 10% weekly positivity rate.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases increased by 10,149 to 38,353 while the daily new deaths increased by 124 to 497 in the past 24 hours recorded on Aug 11 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 32,036,511 cases and 429,179 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have reached over 31.2 million (31,220,981 or 97.45%) while active cases have declined by 2,157 to over .38 million (386,351 or 1.21%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 2.16% and the weekly positivity to 2.34%.

Eleven states / Union Territories, Kerala (+2,474), Delhi (+6), Punjab (+19), Jharkhand (+6), Himachal Pradesh (+232), Goa (+47), Puducherry (+17), Tripura (+32), Chandigarh (+4), Ladakh (+2), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (+2) have reported increases in active cases.

Eight states continue to have more than 10,000 active cases, with Kerala being the only state with more than 100,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s third highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded for the past 28 days after the USA and Indonesia and the third highest total number of deaths recorded for the past 28 days after Indonesia and Brazil, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Aug 11, 2021 at 3:51 PM.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increase by 37 over the past two days to 6,034, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Aug 11. Of them 5,490 had recovered while 402 were active. Two more Tibetans had died, taking the total fatality to 142.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 204 million (204,139,810) and the deaths over 4.31 million (4,317,489), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Aug 11, 2021 at 3:51 PM.