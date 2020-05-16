India’s Covid-19 cases cross China’s officially reported total

(TibetanReview.net, May16’20) – Ahead of further relaxations of lockdown measures to be implemented from May 18, India’s tally of Covid-19 cases has crossed China’s officially reported figure, with the number of new cases hovering at more than 3,500 over the last five days.

Auto-rickshaws and taxis may be allowed in Red zone districts too, with restrictions on the number of passengers, indiatoday.in May 16 cited senior government officials as saying. The aim was stated to be to provide more relaxations without letting down guard.

However, schools, colleges, malls and movie theatres will not be allowed to operate anywhere in the country. However, the government is to allow salons, barber shops and spas to open even in Red Zones, except in areas that have been marked as containment zones, the report added.

There may also be easing of public transports like bus, railways and domestic airlines in the next few days, the report further said.

***

India reported 3,970 new Covid-19 cases and 103 new deaths during the past 24 hours as of May 16 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), which were about the same figures as the day before. They took the country’s cumulative totals to 85,940 infections and 2,752 deaths, according to the tally of India’s Ministry of Health.

India is currently the country with the 11th highest cumulative total of Covid-19 cases and 16th highest number of deaths from the pandemic which first broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

With a total of 30,153 infected persons having recovered, 53,035 cases remain active.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by a huge margin, had a cumulative total of 29,100 cases after 1,576 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 10,108 (+434) cases, Gujarat with 9,931 (+340) cases, Delhi with 8,895 (+425) cases, Rajasthan with 4,727 (+193) cases, Madhya Pradesh with 4,595 (+169) cases, Uttar Pradesh with 4,057 (+155) cases, West Bengal with 2,461 (+84) cases, Andhra Pradesh with 2,307 (+102) cases, Punjab with 1,935 (+0) cases, Telangana with 1,454 (+40) cases, Karnataka 1,056 (+69), Bihar 1,018 (+24), and Jammu & Kashmir 1,013 (+30).

Apart from the above states which each had more than 1,000 cases, those with more than 100 cases included Haryana 818 (+0), Odisha 672 (+61), Kerala 576 (+16), Cases being reassigned to states 230 (+230), Jharkhand 203 (+6), Chandigarh 191 (+0), and Tripura 156 (+0).

Other states/Union Territories with more than 10 cases included Assam 90 (+3), Uttarakhand 82 (+4), Himachal Pradesh 76 (+2), Chattisgarh 66 (+6), Ladakh, 43 (+0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0), Goa 15 (+1), Puducherry 13 (+0), and Meghalaya 13 (+0).

Besides, Manipur (3), Mizoram (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1), and Dadar Nagar Haveli (1) had reported cases.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 1,068 (+49), followed by Gujarat 606 (+20), Madhya Pradesh 239 (+2), West Bengal 225 (+10), Rajasthan 125 (+0), Delhi 123 (+8), Uttar Pradesh 95 (+7), Tamil Nadu 71 (+5), Andhra Pradesh 48 (+0), Telangana 34 (+0), Karnataka 36 (+1), Punjab 32 (+0), Haryana 11 (+0), Jammu & Kashmir 11 (+0), Bihar 7 (+0), Kerala 4 (+0), Jharkhand 3 (+0), Odisha 3 (+0), Chandigarh 3 (+0), Himachal Pradesh 3 (+1), and Assam 2 (+0). Besides three states/ union territories, namely Meghalaya, Puducherry, and Uttarakhand had 1 death each. (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had crossed the 4.5 million mark to reach 4,554,798 with 307,903 deaths as of May 16 at 2:02:14 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. There were 110,128 new cases and 5,410 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported cases thus far were US (1,443,397), Russia (272,043), UK (238,004), Spain (230,183), (Italy (223,885), Brazil (220,291), France (179,630), Germany (175,233), Turkey (146,457), Iran (116,635), India (85,940) and China (84,029).

The countries with the most number of deaths were US (87,568), UK (34,078), Italy (31,610), France (27,532), Spain (27,459), Brazil (14,962), Belgium (8,959), Germany (7,913), Iran (6,902), Canada (5,680), Netherlands (5,662), Mexico (4,767), China (4,637), Turkey 4,055), Sweden (3,646) and India (2,753).

