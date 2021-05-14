India’s Covid-19 cases in second wave likely past its peak, deaths remain high, total of Tibetan cases reach 3,077

(TibetanReview.net, May14’21) – All indications from the coronavirus numbers in India in the last two weeks suggest that the second wave of infections may already have reached a peak, or will peak in the next few days. The end of the second wave may still be a long distance away, though, said the indianexpress.com May 14.

The report noted: “After reaching a high of 4.14 lakh last Thursday (May 13), the daily count of cases has dropped significantly in the last one week. This is not happening for the first time, though. After crossing the four-lakh mark for the first time on April 30, the case count had gone down for a few days, before jumping again. But the new thing is that the seven-day average of the case count, which adjusts for daily fluctuations, has begun to decline for the first time during the second wave. The seven-day average peaked at 3.91 lakh on May 8, and has begun to decline after that. On Wednesday (May 12), this average had slipped to 3.75 lakh.”

However, while daily cases of Covid-19 in India continued to fall after hitting a peak last week, deaths remained high with close to 4,000 fatalities recorded on Mahy 13, noted the timesofindia.com May 14.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 343,144 new Covid-19 cases and 4,000 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on May 14 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 24,046,809 cases and 262,317 deaths respectively.

A total of over 20 million (20,079,599 or 83.5%) had recovered while the number of active cases was over 3.7 million (3,704,893, or 15.41% of the total). The case fatality rate was 1.09%.

Ten states – Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Punjab, and Jharkhand – with heavy caseloads have reported varying levels of decline in active cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (42,582), Kerala (39,955), Karnataka (35,297), Tamil Nadu (30,621), Andhra Pradesh (22,399), West Bengal (20,839), Uttar Pradesh (17,745), Rajasthan (15,867), Haryana (12,286), Gujarat (10,742), Odisha (10,649), Delhi (10,489), Chattisgarh (9,121), Madhya Pradesh (8,419), Punjab (8,410), Bihar (7,752), Uttarakhand (7,127), Assam (5,468), Jharkhand (4,991), Himachal Pradesh (4,937), Telangana (4,693), Jammu and Kashmir (4,356), Goa (2,491), and Puducherry (1,942).

Ten other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (760), Meghalaya (591), Manipur (560), Tripura (552), Nagaland (366), Arunachal Pradesh (256), Mizoram (201), Lakshadweep (193), Ladakh (109), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (107).

Thirty-one states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (850), Karnataka (344), Delhi (308), Tamil Nadu (297), Uttar Pradesh (277), Chattisgarh (195), Punjab (186), Haryana (163), Rajasthan (159), West Bengal (129), Uttarakhand (122), Gujarat (109), Jharkhand (108), Kerala (97), Bihar (90), Andhra Pradesh (89), Assam (75), Madhya Pradesh (74), Goa (63), Himachal Pradesh (63), Jammu and Kashmir (55), Telangana (33), Puducherry (24), Odisha (19), Meghalaya (18), Nagaland (12), Manipur (10), Chandigarh (10), Sikkim (9), Arunachal Pradesh (3), and Ladakh (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest number of deaths after the USA and Brazil in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal had over the pat three days by 40 to reach 3,077, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 14. Of the total number of cases, 2,119 had recovered, 1,175 were active, and 83 had died. Deaths had increased by 21.

Addressing its 89th weekly press briefing, the the CTA’s Covid-19 task force said May 13 that there had been 443 new cases asnd 21 new deaths over the past one week.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled more than 161 million (161,253,616) and the deaths over 3.34 million (3,346,827), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 14, 2021 at 4:50 PM.