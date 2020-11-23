India’s Covid-19 spread remain stagnant, spurt in states with smaller caseloads worrisome

(TibetanReview.net, Nov23’20) – Gravely concerned by spurt in new Covid-19 cases even in states with relatively smaller caseloads, India’s Health Ministry has dispatched high-level teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh after similar teams were sent to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Chhattisgarh as well to monitor the situation and recommend steps to check the spread, reported the indianexpress.com Nov 23.

The analysis noted that fresh cases continued to decline — or remained stagnant — in the worst-affected states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. However, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and even Himachal Pradesh had been seeing a significant rise in active cases.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 44,059 new cases and 511 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 23 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,139,865 cases and 133,738 deaths.

A total of 8,562,641, or 93.68%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 443,486, or 4.85% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.46%. These were about same as the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 45,059, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 41,024, leading to an increase in the number of active cases by 2,524. This was the second successive day the number of active cases increased.

However, the number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 13th successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug 7, 30 lakh on Aug 23 and 40 lakh on Sep 5. It went past 50 lakh on Sep 16, 60 lakh on Sep 28, 70 lakh on Oct 11, 80 lakh on Oct 29, and 90 lakh on Nov 20.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 456,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 211,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Haryana, and Assam in that order.

Five more states/ Union Territories, namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 106,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the highest cumulative number of deaths at 46,623 (↑50); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,600 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with over 8,000 deaths each, Uttar Pradesh with over 7,500 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,900 deaths; Punjab with more than 4,600 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,100 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,000 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,100 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Ladakh with between 974 and 100 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the second day at 1,230 (↑0), of whom 285 were active, 916 had recovered and 29 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 23.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 58,666,247 and the deaths 1,388,272, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 12:56 PM on Nov 23, 2020.

