India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 8 million amid declining infections

(TibetanReview.net, Oct29’20) –The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in India has crossed the eight million-mark on Oct 29 morning even as the spread of the virus showed distinct signs of slowing down with the last one million infections coming in 18 days as against the previous milestone when case tally rose from six million to seven million in just 13 days, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 29.

But while daily cases have dropped substantially in the last few days in most states, infections rose in Delhi to a record 5,673. This was the first time the national capital crossed the 5,000-mark. And while almost all states were seeing a slide in active cases, Delhi was the only state where fresh infections had surpassed daily recoveries in the last few days, the report noted. The number of containment zones had also reached 3,047 in the capital, the highest so far.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Oct 28 that countries globally reported more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase since the pandemic began. It said that for the second consecutive week, the European region accounted for the biggest proportion of new cases, with more than 1.3 million reported cases, or about 46% of the

worldwide total.

The AP cited the WHO as saying Oct 28 that the countries reporting the highest numbers of cases had remained unchanged for the past three weeks: India, the US, France, Brazil, and the UK each week per 100,000 people.

***

In India, the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 49,881 new cases and 517 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 29 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,040,203 cases and 120,527 deaths.

A total of 7,315,989, or 90.99%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 603,687, or 7.5% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.49%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 49,881, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 56,480, leading to a significant decrease in the number of active cases by 7,116. This is the sixth consecutive day the number of active cases has remained below seven lakh.

India is currently still the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have accumulated more than 476,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 205,000 cases each and included Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam in that order.

Seven other states, namely Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 61,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 14,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,600 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 43,554 (↑91); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 11,000 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,600 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,300 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,100 death; Gujarat with more than 3,700 deaths; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,900 deaths; Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Tripura, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 917 and 156 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the second day at 840 (↑0), of whom 443 were active, 376 had recovered and 21 (↑0) had died, according to the lattest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 29.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 44,551,634 and the deaths 1,175,148, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:55 PM on Oct 29, 2020.

By Blogsdna