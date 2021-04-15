India’s daily Covid-19 cases cross 200,000, Delhi declares weekend curfew, Tibetan cases total 1,882

(TibetanReview.net, Apr15’21) – Daily Covid-19 cases in India have now crossed the grim 200,000 mark, with the daily case count almost doubling in 10 days amid an unprecedented surge in the pandemic. The country has been reporting more than 150,000 cases a day compared to below 20,000 in January and February.

India has been the world’s worst-hit country since Apr 2, forcing states to scramble to impose curbs to control the virus, noted the ndtv.com Apr 15.

This is fifth straight day of the country seeing over 1.5 lakh new cases and the ninth straight day of over one lakh cases. While the United States took 21 days to reach the daily count of two lakh daily cases from one lakh per day, India reached that grim milestone in just 11 days, the report noted.

Faced with an unprecedented situation, the Delhi government on Apr 14 converted around 15 hotels into ‘extended Covid hospitals’ by linking these to private hospitals. It capped the price at Rs. 5,000 per day for staying at the five-star hotels and Rs. 4,000 for four or three-star hotels, reported the timesofindia.com Apr 15.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Apr 15 a weekend curfew to curb a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, imposing several restrictions for 56 hours every week, reported News18.com Apr 15. The curfew begins at 10pm on Friday and continues till 6am on Monday.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 200,739 new Covid-19 cases and 1,038 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Apr 15 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 14,074,564 cases and 173,123 deaths respectively.

A total of 12,429,564, or 88.31%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 1,471,877, or 10.46% of the total. However, the case fatality has further fallen to 1.23%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 200,739, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 93,528, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 106,173.

Twenty states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (58,952), Uttar Pradesh (20,439), Delhi (17,282), Chattisgarh (15,250), Karnataka (11,265), Madhya Pradesh (9,720), Kerala (8,778), Tamil Nadu (7,819), Gujarat (7,410), Rajasthan (6,200), West Bengal (5,892), Andhra Pradesh (4,157), Bihar (4,786), Haryana (5,398), Telangana (3,307), Punjab (3,302), Jharkhand 3,198), Odisha (2,267), Uttarakhand (1,953), and Jammu and Kashmir (1,086).

Seven more states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Himachal Pradesh (925), Puducherry (476), Goa (473), Chandigarh (421), Assam (385), Ladakh (208), and Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (113).

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (278), Chattisgarh (120), Delhi (104), Gujarat (73), Uttar Pradesh (67), Punjab (63), Madhya Pradesh (51), Karnataka (38), Jharkhand (31), Rajasthan (29), Tamil Nadu (25), West Bengal (24), Kerala (22), Bihar (21), Haryana (18), Andhra Pradesh (18), Uttarakhand (13), Himachal Pradesh (13), Telangana (8), Jammu and Kashmir (5), Goa (4), Odisha (3), Assam (3), and Chandigarh (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is now the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

After remaining unchanged for six days the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan has increased by 51 to reach 1,822, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Apr 15. Of them, 1,635 had recovered, 139 were active and 48 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 138,416,498 and the deaths 2,975,875, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 15, 2021 at 6:50 PM.