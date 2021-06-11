India’s daily Covid-19 recoveries outnumber new cases for 29th day, Tibetan cases total 4,802

(TibetanReview.net, Jun11’21) – India’s Covid-19 recoveries have continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 29th consecutive day as it reported less than one lakh daily cases for the fourth straight day. However, the country is still reporting the most number of cases globally by a large margin in comparison with the next worst hit Brazil.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had fallen by 2,350 to reach 91,702, with the daily new deaths having fallen to 3,403 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 11 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 29,274,832 cases and 363,079 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 27.79 million (27,790,073 or 94.93%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 1.12 million (1,121,6781 or 3.83%).

The case fatality rate has further risen to 1.24%.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 4.49% and the weekly to 5.14%.

Only West Bengal (+17), Bihar (+528), Manipur (+52), Meghalaya (+166), Sikkim (+171), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (+8) have reported increases in active cases.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have remained the only states to report more than 10,000 daily new cases in that order this morning.

Six states have continued to report more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

After remaining unchanged for two days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased by 76 to reach 4,802, according to the Task Force Committee of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) during its weekly briefing on Jun 11. Of them 4,139 had recovered while 639 were active. The number of those who have died has increased by one to reach 124.

The committee has said there were 121 new Covid cases and two new Covid deaths among Tibetans in the Indian Subcontinent during the past one week.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled nearly 174.9 million (174,893,444) and the deaths over 3.77 million (3,774,138), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 11, 2021 at 2:51 PM.