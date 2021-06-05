India’s daily Covid cases lowest in 58 days; new Tibetan cases 296 in past one week

(TibetanReview.net, Jun05’21) – India’s rural areas were worst hit by the second wave of Covid-19 compared to urban centres and the country accounted for over half of daily global cases for six days in May due to surge in infections in rural districts, reported the timesofindia.com Jun 5, citing the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) in its ‘pandemic pointers’ released on Jun 4.

The Delta variant or B.1.617.2 strain, which was first detected in India, was more infectious than the Alpha variant or B.1.1.7, first detected in the United Kingdom, was also the reason behind the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, said another timesofindia.com report Jun 5, citing a study conducted by a team of scientists from different Indian institutions that included the National Centre for Disease Control, Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) and others.

This morning India reported its lowest daily Covid Cases in 58 Days, but it was still well above the peak of less than 1 lakh reached in the first wave in Sep 2020.

Nevertheless, active cases in the country have been less than 2 lakhs for nine straight days.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had further fallen to 120,529, with the daily new deaths having, however, increased to 3,380 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 5 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 28,694,879 cases and 344,082 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 26.8 million (26,795,549 or 93.08%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 1.55 million (1,555,248 or 5.73%). The case fatality rate was 1.19%. The daily positivity rate had fallen to 5.78% and the weekly positivity rate to 6.89.

All states and Union Territories except Assam, Tripura, Manipur Sikkim and Mizoram, have reported declines in active cases.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakhs since May 17.

Eight states have continued to have more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are the only states to report more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the second day at 4,581, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 5. Of them 3,194 had recovered while 1,267 were active. The number of those who have died has further increased by 2 to reach 120.

Earlier, during its weekly briefing on Jun 4, the CTA’s Emergency Task Force has said there had been 296 new cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal during the past one week.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 172.6 million (172,621,623) and the deaths over 3.71 million (3,713,468), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 5, 2021 at 2:51 PM.