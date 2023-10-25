21.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, October 27, 2023
spot_img
Sino-India

India’s defence minister reviews China-preparedness in Tawang visit

136
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Oct25’23) – India’s Defence Minister Mr Rajnath Singh has on Oct 24 visited forward posts near the Tibet-border in Arunachal Pradesh to assess the operational preparedness of the armed forces in the eastern sector amid the ongoing military standoff with China in Ladakh in the country’s west.

The visit took place as India and China continue talks to resolve outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Singh spend Dussehra, one of India’s most important religious festivals, with the troops deployed there, and participated in the “shastra pooja” (worship of weapons) near the war memorial in Tawang, which is the birthplace of Tibet’s sixth Dalai Lama.

The gesture sends a strong message to the neighbouring country, which routinely objects to Indian leaders visiting the border state. Beijing did not immediately react to Singh’s Arunachal Pradesh visit, noted the hindustantimes.com Oct 25.

Singh, who began his two-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Oct 23, was accompanied by Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande, Eastern Army commander Lieutenant General RP Kalita, GOC 4 Corps Lieutenant General Manish Erry, and other senior officers.

“People have realised that we are not only growing as an economic power, but the same trajectory is seen in our defence capabilities as well,” Singh has said while addressing the troops.

The Defence Minister appreciated the efforts of the soldiers in securing the borders of the country in sub-minus temperatures at an altitude of 15,000 feet above sea level, noted pratidintime.com Oct 24.

Like Ladakh in the west, the eastern sector is also prone to face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops.

A clash between them most recently in Dec 2022 in Tawang’s Yangtse area put the spotlight on the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. Back then, Indian soldiers prevented Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops from transgressing into Indian territory and compelled them to return to their posts, the report noted.

In April, the Chinese foreign ministry objected to India’s home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, claiming it violated Beijing’s territorial sovereignty and was “not conducive to peace and tranquillity” along the border.

Beijing recently took to calling Arunachal Pradesh “Zangnan” or “South Tibet” and gave its own names to a number of places in it on the basis of its illegal annexation of Tibet in 1951.

Previous articleNZ team members visit Dalai Lama ahead of Australia clash in world cup cricket match
Next articleChina detains eight Tibetans in anti-religious donation drive

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,105FollowersFollow
9,931FollowersFollow

Opinions

Letterstibetanreview -

Please, let Prof. Samdhong Rinpoche have peace in his retirement

(TibetanReview.net, Sep29’23) The Tibetan Parliament in Exile session that ended in Dharamshala on Sep 28 after sitting for just three...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Democracy and Unity: The Pillars of Tibetan Exile Governance

OPINION Prof. Nawang Phuntsog* cautions that the deadlock and the precarious democracy in Dharamsala have the potential to diminish international...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.