Tibet News

China detains eight Tibetans in anti-religious donation drive

(TibetanReview.net, Oct26’23) – For collecting donations given for religious offerings, a county police in Qinghai province have detained eight Tibetans, said Tibet monitoring and research group Tibet Watch, which is associated with the London-based campaign group Free Tibet, on Oct 25. The authorities have issued notice seeking more information on them as well as others with promises of rewards.

Darlag County police arbitrarily detained eight Tibetans under the charges of “creating criminal organisation”, “picking quarrel and provoking trouble” and “extortion and blackmail” on Oct 20, said Tibet Watch on its tibetwatch.org website. The county is located in the province’s Golog (Chinese: Guoluo) prefecture.

The county police was also stated to have issued a notice on the same day on their social media account, calling on local Tibetans to actively report on clues related to this group of detainees as well as other “criminal organisations”. Those who give such information will be “highly rewarded in accordance with its relevant regulation,” the notice was cited as saying, while warning others withholding such information with severe punishment.

The eight detained Tibetan men have been named as Gonnam, Gontse, Jigme Tenzin, Palden, Lochoe, Namgyal, Norde and Kalsang.

They have been cited as belonging to the prefecture’s Gyumey Township.

