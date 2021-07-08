India’s downward daily Covid-19 trajectory continues, though cases increased over last two days

(TibetanReview.net, Jul08’21) – India has reported an increase in Covid-19 cases for the second successive day, with this morning’s daily number being the highest this week, reported the Indianexpress.com Jul 8. Also, the global death toll from Covid-19 has now crossed the four million mark.

While the overall Covid situation remains stable in the country, there has been a steady increase in cases in Kerala and the health ministry has written to it and seven other states, namely Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Odisha and Sikkim which have the maximum number of districts with above 10% positivity, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 8.

“Although the trajectory of daily new cases has come down substantially in the country, there is need for continued monitoring of weekly case positivity, as well as case trajectory in each district to identify any early warning signals of spread of infection,” Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan was reported to have written to the state chief secretaries.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had increased by 2,159 to 45,892, while the daily new deaths had declined by 113 to 817 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 8 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,709,557 cases and 405,028 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 29.8 million (29,843,825 or 97.18%) while active cases have seen a slight increase by 784 to reach over .46 million (460,704 or 1.5%).

The fatality rate was 1.32%.

The daily positivity rate was further up at 2.42% while the weekly positivity rate was down at 2.37%.

Eleven states / Union Territories, namely Maharashtra (+333), Kerala (+3,823), Delhi (+25), Chattisgarh (+13), Telangana (+17), Himachal Pradesh (+12), Manipur (+303), Tripura (+175), Arunachal Pradesh (+190), Mizoram (+286), and Sikkim (+81) have reported increases in active cases.

Two states, namely Maharashtra and Kerala, continue to have more than 108,000 active cases, with the rest having less than 40,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the sixth day at 5,156, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 8. Of them 4,658 had recovered while 367 were active. Those who have died continue to total 131.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 185 million (185,122,577) and the deaths over 4 million (4,002,909), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 8, 2021 at 2:50 PM.