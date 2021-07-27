India’s latest daily Covid-19 cases lowest in 132 days

(TibetanReview.net, Jul27’21) – China said Jul 27 that more than 560 million of its citizens had received both doses of a two-shot Covid-19 vaccine, meaning 40% of China’s population had been fully vaccinated against the disease as of Jun 30, according to the official chinadaily.com.cn Jun 27, citing Gao Fu, director-general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as saying Jul 23.

In India, 95.4 million, or around 8% of the population, are fully vaccinated while 441.91 million doses have been administered, according to latest media reports Jul 27. And the government has reiterated today that it will have administered half a billion doses of vaccines by the end of this month, and to have inoculated its entire adult population of 944 million by the end of this year.

India’s health ministry dismissed reports that it was set to miss its targets due to reported shortage of promised Covaxin supplies from the local producer Bharat Biotech.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in had fallen by 9,672 to 29,689, the lowest in 132 days, while the daily new deaths had declined by just 1 to 415 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 75 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,440,951 cases and 421,382 deaths respectively.

This is the day of the week India reports the lowest daily count of new cases.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30.62 million (30,621,469 or 97.39%) while active cases have declined by 13,089 to reach nearly .4 million (398,100 or 1.27%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 1.73% and the weekly has risen slightly to 2.33%.

Eight states / Union Territories namely Uttarakhand (+1), Himachal Pradesh (+17), Tripura (+21), Chandigarh (+3), Meghalaya (+77), Arunachal Pradesh (+53), Ladakh (+3), and Lakshadweep ((+6) have reported increases in active cases.

Nine states have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the third day at 5,538, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 27. Of them 5,022 had recovered while 381 were active. A total of 135 have died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 194.78 million (194,785,032) and the deaths over 4.16 million (4,168,797), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 27, 2021 at 3:51 PM.