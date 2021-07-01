India’s second Covid-19 wave tapering off, but among 6 countries reporting over 20,000 daily new cases

(TibetanReview.net, Jul01’21) – The latest available data suggest that daily new cases exceed the 20,000 mark in six countries, namely India, Colombia, Brazil, Indonesia, Russia and the UK, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 1.

And while both India and the US, the worst-hit countries, continue to report a decrease in cases, there seems to be a surge in Colombia, Brazil, Russia and the UK, the report said.

In India, as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is tapering off, the monthly deaths have dropped by over 43%, while the cases have reduced by more than 75% this month compared to May, reported news18.com Jun 30, citing official data.

The report noted that May witnessed the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus in India. For several days, the country reported more than 4,000 deaths and over 4 lakh cases per day. However, from mid-May, the cases started to drop.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had increased by 2,835 to 48,786, while the daily new deaths had increased by 188 to 1,005 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 1 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,411,634 cases and 399,459 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 29.48 million (29,488,918 or 96.97%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .52 million (523,257 or 1.72%).

The fatality rate continued to be 1.31%.

However, 11 states, namely Kerala (+1,708), Chattisgarh (+50), Odisha (+90), Go (+33), Puducherry (+9), Manipur (+89), Tripura (+295), Arunachal Pradesh (+75), Ladakh (+8), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+1), and Lakshadweep (+5) have reported increases in active cases.

Three states continue to have more than 86,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala, with the rest having less than 40,100 active cases.

Kerala was the only state to report more than 10,000 daily new cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the second day at 5,117, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 30. Of them 4,580 had recovered while 406 were active. Those who have died total 131.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 182 million (182,275,946) and the deaths nearly 3.95 million (3,948,626), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 1, 2021 at 3:51 PM.