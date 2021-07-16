India’s seven-day average of daily Covid-19 cases below 40,000 first time since Mar 22; 148 Tibetans tested positive in past week

(TibetanReview.net, Jul16’21) – An emergency committee of experts of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) has on Jul 15 warned that new concerning variants of Covid-19 were expected to spread around the world, making it even harder to halt the pandemic. “The strong likelihood for the emergence and global spread of new and possibly more dangerous variants of concern that may be even more challenging to control,” the timesofindia.com Jul 15 quoted the committee as saying.

Indonesia has just replaced India as the country recording the second highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the world after Brazil, with infections spiralling in the southeast Asian country by 45% over the last seven days, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 16.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average of daily cases in India fell below the 40,000-mark for the first time since Mar 22, the report noted. However, while cases continue to decline in the country, the rate of fall has slowed considerably over the past two weeks. It took 18 days for the average to fall from 50,000 to below 40,000. The preceding drop of 10,000 cases had taken just one week.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country has, after rising for two days, fallen by 2,857 to 38,949, while the daily new deaths had further declined by 39 to 542 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 16 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,026,829 cases and 412,531 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30.1 million (30,183,876 or 97.28%) while active cases have seen a decline by 1,619 to reach more than .43 million (430,422 or 1.39%).

The fatality rate was 1.33%.

The above percentage figures have remained the same for the third day.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 1.99% and the weekly to 2.14%.

Ten states / Union Territories namely Maharashtra (+449), Kerala (+1,316), Bihar (+11), Manipur (+348), Tripura (+59), Meghalaya (+69), Nagaland (+33), Mizoram (+239), Sikkim (+43), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (+2) have reported increases in active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 5,356, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 16. Of them 4,897 had recovered while 327 were active. Those who have died total 132.

Addressing its 68th weekly press briefing, the Covid-19 task force of the CTA has said Jul 16 that there had been 148 new cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal over the past one week, with no new deaths.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 189 million (189,024,605) and the deaths over 4 million (4,068,772), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 16, 2021 at 3:53 PM.