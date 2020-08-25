India’s share in global Covid-19 cases rises to 26.2%

(TibetanReview.net, Aug25’20) –India’s share in the total number of Covid-19 cases across the world had risen to 26.2% in the last week, compared to 23.9% in the week of Aug 10-16 and 22.7%, in the week of Aug 3-9, reported the timesofindia.com Aug 25. And its share in the number of deaths from Covid-19 was stated to be 16.9% in the last week, compared to 16.8% and 15.2% respectively in the preceding two weeks.

According to zeenews.india.com Aug 24, India might surpass Brazil, the second worst-hit nation in the total number of cases, within a month.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 60,975 new cases and 848 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 25 at 8AM, taking their totals to 3,167,323 cases and 58,390 deaths.

A total of 2,404,585, or 75.92 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 704,348, or 22.24% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.84 %. These were, as before, marginal improvements over the previous day’s numbers.

One piece of good news is that the latest daily number of new cases, at 60,975, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 66,550, which meant a reduction in the number of active cases by 5,575.

Nevertheless, besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India is also the country with the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

Nine states, namely Maharashtra (693,398 ↑11,015), Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and Telangana (108,670 ↑2579) had reported more than 108,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven other states, namely Assam, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh had reported more than 54,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven other states/Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Puducherry had reported more than 10,800 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,400 cases each, namely, Tripura, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, and Sikkim in that order.

Only Mizoram had less than 1,000 cases at (953 ↑35).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 22,465 (↑212); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 6,600 deaths; Delhi and Karnataka with more than 4,300 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with more than 3,300 deaths; Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal with more than 2,800 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh and Punjab with over 1,100 deaths each; and Rajasthan, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Chattisgarh with between 967 and 206 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan stood unchanged at a total of 114 (↑20) so far, of whom 34 were active, 77 had recovered and three had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 25 morning.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 23,670,007 and the deaths 813,544, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:58:02 PM on Aug 25, 2020.

