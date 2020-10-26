India’s weekly Covid-19 cases lowest in three months, US cases shooting up

(TibetanReview.net, Oct26’20) – The United States reported 79,852 new Covid-19 infections on Oct 25, close to the previous day’s record of 84,244 new cases. Hospitalizations are also rising and have hit a two-month high and deaths are trending upwards, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 26, citing a Reuters tally.

In contrast, India not only reported much less daily figures but also steepest weekly fall yet. Fresh infections recorded this week (Oct 19-25) were nearly 16% less than the previous week’s tally while deaths from the virus fell by 19% during this period, noted another timesofindia.com report Oct 26.

Citing state government records, the report said India had just over 3.6 lakh fresh cases during the week, the lowest in absolute terms in three months (since 3.2 lakh were detected in the Jul 20-26 week). This marked a drop of 15.7% from the previous week’s numbers, the sharpest weekly fall in cases since the pandemic hit India, the report noted.

What is more, this was the sixth straight week of decline in fresh Covid-19 cases in India from the peak of 6,45,014 infections reported during Sep 7-13, indicating a sustained reduction in the pandemic’s spread in India.

Delhi, the nation’s capital, however, recorded more than 4,000 fresh cases for thre third consecutive day, including the highest single-day spike of 4,136 on Oct 25 in 38 days, the PTI news agency Oct 35 cited authorities as saying.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 45,148 new cases and 480 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 26 at 8AM, taking their totals to 7,909,959 cases and 119,014 deaths.

A total of 7,137,228, or 90.23%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 653,717, or 8.26% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.50%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 45,148, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 59,105, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 14,437. This is the fourth consecutive day the number of active cases has remained below seven lakh.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have accumulated more than 470,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 204,000 cases each and included Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam in that order.

Six other states, namely Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab had reported more than 131,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 60,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 14,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,400 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 43,264 (↑112); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 10,900 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,500 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,200 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,100 death; Gujarat with more than 3,600 deaths; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,800 deaths; Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, and Bihar with more than 1,000 deaths each; Uttarakhand, Assam, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 993 and 139 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the second day at 825 (↑0), of whom 428 were active, 376 had recovered and 21 (↑0) had died, according to the ;attest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 26.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 43,043,686 and the deaths 1,154,532, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:54 PM on Oct 26, 2020.

