Is Trump driving China to embrace India?

(TibetanReview.net, Dec13’24) –While India speaks of stages in the progress in improving bilateral ties over a period of time, beginning with disengagement at the Ladakh border with Tibet, followed by de-escalation of tension, strengthening of mutual trust, and so forth, China is clearly in a rush for the two sides to declare that all is well between them.

Meeting India’s ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, on Dec 10, Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called for an early return of normal relations.

As China faces the prospect of punishing tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration in the USA, come Jan 20, 2025, Liu has sought to make the point that the restarting of China-India relations meets the fundamental interests of the 2.8 billion people of the two countries, corresponds to the common expectations of the Global South and is also in line with the correct direction of history.

China is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with all political parties in India, jointly implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, and promote the early return of bilateral relations to a stable and healthy development track, China’s official globaltimes.cn Dec 10 cited Liu as saying.

The successful meeting between the leaders of the two countries on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October this year signified a new beginning of China-India relations, Liu has said, according to a release reported to have been published on the WeChat account of the press office of the International Department of CPC Central Committee.

The report cited Rawat as saying, on his part, that “India is ready to collaborate with China to take practical measures to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, thereby maintaining the momentum of improved relations between the two countries.”

India is willing to take the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China next year as an opportunity to promote and strengthen exchanges and interactions with the Chinese government, political parties, and civil society, thereby enhancing mutual understanding and trust, Rawat has reportedly further said.