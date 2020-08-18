Marginal decline in new Covid-19 cases in India

(TibetanReview.net, Aug18’20) – Reported daily new Covid-19 infections in India have declined marginally for the fourth successive day as of Aug 18 morning, noted the tribuneindia.com Aug 18. The numbers have declined from 65,002 cases on Aug 15 morning to 63,490 cases on Aug 16 morning, to 57,981 cases on Aug 17 morning, to 55,079 cases on Aug 18 morning. And the positivity rate – the number of people found to be positive out of the total tested each day – had stabilized at 8% despite huge increases in testing after hitting as high as 13% in previous days, noted the timesofindia.com Aug 18.

However, the requirement for bringing the pandemic under control, according to the WHO, is stated to be 5%.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 55,079 new cases and 876 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 18 at 8AM, taking their totals to 2,702,742 cases and 51,797 deaths.

A total of 1,977,779, or 73.17 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 673,166, or 24.9 % of the total. The case fatality rate has remained unchanged at 1.92%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 55,079, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 57,937. Thus, for the first time, the number of those who had recovered was more than the number of new cases, which meant a declined in the number of active cases.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India is also the country with the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

Eight states, namely Maharashtra (604,358↑8,493), Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar (106,307↑2463) had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Five other states, namely Telangana, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, and Odisha had reported more than 60,000 cases each so far in that order.

Nine other states/Union Territories, namely Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Goa had reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 12 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, and Sikkim in that order. Only Mizoram had less than 1000 cases at (789↑).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 20,265 (↑228); followed by Tamil Nadu with nearly 5,900 deaths; Delhi and Karnataka with more than 4,000 deaths each; Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with more than 2,400 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with over 1,100 deaths; and Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Chattisgarh with between 887 and 150 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan stood unchanged at a

total of 90 (↑0) so far, of whom 20 were active, 68 had recovered and two had died, according to the tally

of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 18 morning.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 21,901,102 and the deaths 774,299, according to

the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:57:26 PM on Aug 18, 2020.

