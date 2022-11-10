Mexican lawmakers launch support group for Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Nov10’22) – The launch of a group called Friends of Tibet was announced in the Mexican parliament on Nov 8 and warmly applauded by the 500-member chamber of Deputies during its ongoing budget session, said the Office of Tibet, Latin America, in a report posted on the Tibet.net website of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Nov 9.

The launch was announced by Deputy Salvador Caro Cabrera who heads the group.

The report also said the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies welcomed the presence in the Chamber of Mr Jigme Tsering, Representative of HH the Dalai Lama and of the CTA for Latin America, as also Marco Antonio Karam, president of Casa Tibet Mexico; Tere Luz Flores, coordinator of the International Tibet Network for Latin America; and Raymundo Zaldivar, coordinator of the support group Tibet Mx, who all had been invited for the occasion.

The actual launch was made earlier in the day in the presence of the above heads of Tibet NGO groups with the election of the group’s board members. Messages from the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in exile and from the Sikyong (executive head) of the CTA were read out by the Representative, who also made his own presentation for the occasion.

Inaugural of the parliamentarian group of friends of Tibet in the Mexican congress. (Photo courtesy: CTA)

The Representative was stated to have informed the 19 deputies constituting the current membership of the group about the current human rights situation in Chinese ruled Tibet and the middle-way policy of the CTA for the resolution of the issue of Tibet.

Mr Karam was stated to have emphasized the importance of preserving the rich culture of the Tibetan people while drawing attention to the gravity of the environmental devastation in Tibet under Chinese rule and the importance of highlighting the human rights situation in Tibet. The NGO leaders have expressed warm appreciation to the deputies who had joined to launch the parliamentary group for Tibet.

The launch of the group was then made at a press conference and later announced in the parliament.