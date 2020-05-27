MP asks Canada to act for Tibetans, others during parliament session

(TibetanReview.net, May27’20) – China’s persecution of Tibetans as well as Uyghurs, Falun Gong practitioners, Christians and numerous others was raised on May 25 in the Canadian House of Commons during a session on the special committee on Canada-China relations.

“We are leading democracy in the world. We must stand up for freedom, democracy, and human rights. How can Canada just stand by when we have witnessed the persecution of Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Falun Gong practitioners by the CCP?” David Sweet, Conservative MP from Ontario, was quoted as asking.

He has said the Chinese people too were victims of the totalitarian Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime.

“Chinese people are oppressed people, oppressed by the CCP’s regime. It is a regime that they suffer under,” he was quoted as saying.

But, he has said, one cannot talk about China’s oppressive regime without talking about the Tibet issue, the latter being the longest persecution of ethnic and religious minorities by CCP.

Accusing the CCP of considering Tibet’s long and proud history as a threat to its goal, he has said it was being driven by an ambition to crush and brutally crackdown on any behaviour that it believes promotes Tibetan culture.

He has said it was the brutality of the repression measures which had led to 128 men and 28 women in Tibet to carry out self-immolating in protests since 2009.

He has also said carrying out crackdowns on dissidents who are lawyers, journalists, bloggers, women advocates, and minority advocates had become ever more common under Xi-Jinping’s government and accused his regime of having little or no care for its own people.

He has called China’s ongoing crackdown on the people of Hong Kong struggling for democracy the end of Hong kong. He has urged the leading democratic countries across the world to stand up to freedom, democracy, and human rights and the Canadian government to do more than hope for dialogue.

By Blogsdna