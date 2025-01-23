today-is-a-good-day
10.1 C
New Delhi
Thursday, January 23, 2025
spot_img
Tibet News

Much of Tibet Autonomous Region to be incorporated into China’s national park plan

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jan22’25) –The local Chinese government of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) has decided to incorporate “six regions enriched with unique natural landscapes and abundant biodiversity into its national park plan”, greatly shrinking the Tibetan people’s habitat and the space for their means of livelihood.

Such plans have led to large-scale forced relocation of Tibetan farmers and nomads who lost their traditional habitats and ways of life, greatly impoverishing them.

“These six distinctive ecological areas encompass the Three-River-Source region (specifically the Tangbei area), the Changtang reserve, Mount Qomolangma, the Gangdise Mountains, the Gaoligong Mountains (Xizang section) and the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon,” reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Jan 22, citing the TAR government at the third plenary session of the 12th People’s Congress of the TAR.

The six regions cover a combined area of approximately 400,000 square kilometres, the report said, making for nearly a third of the total land area of TAR. Besides, these areas account for roughly 36% of the total area of national parks and candidates nationwide, “thus making Xizang rank first in the country in the quantity and total area of national parks,” the report said, citing Xizang Daily.

The report said the TAR had since 2014 been advancing the establishment of national parks, undertaking initiatives such as conducting scientific surveys and resource assessments for the proposed national park areas of Mount Qomolangma and the Changtang reserve.

The report said the Changtang National Nature Reserve had completed all eight tasks and 22 work items in its establishment phase. “It has now entered the submission and approval stage for official designation as a national park. The remaining five regions are also in various stages of development.”

The regional government was stated to have released regulations and policies to strengthen support for national park construction and provide basic guidelines for establishing national park demonstration areas in the region.

Previous articleChina to engage with new top US diplomat it has sanctioned twice
Next articleChina says former top Tibetan Tibet official is under corruption probe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,026FansLike
1,180FollowersFollow
10,608FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Communist China: Weaponizing Buddhism and Erasing Tibet

OPINION Professor Tenzin Dorjee* argues that China cannot succeed in erasing Tibet's identity after turning "China's Tibet" into "Xizang" and...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Restoring Tibetan Supreme Justices: An Ode to the Supreme Strength of Public Mobilization

OPINION While not claiming a direct causal link to the recent and widely welcomed amendment of the Charter of Tibetans...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.