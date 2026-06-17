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Outside TibetGov't & Leaders on Tibet

US House committee chair cosponsors Tibet genocide bill

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(TibetanReview.net, Jun17’26) – Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) of the Select Committee on China, US House of Representatives, has on Jun 15 cosponsored the Tibet Atrocities Determination Act introduced earlier on Jun 2 by Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Select Committee member Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-NY). The legislation would direct the Secretary of State to determine if the growing body of evidence documenting the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) systematic abuses of the Tibetan people in Tibet constitutes an “ongoing genocide” or “crimes against humanity.”

This was a companion resolution to an earlier bicameral, bipartisan one introduced in the Senate on Apr 29 by Senators Rick Scott (R-FL) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR).

This legislation would direct the Secretary of State to determine if the growing body of evidence documenting the CCP’s systematic abuses of the Tibetan people in Tibet constitutes an “ongoing genocide” or “crimes against humanity.”

“The American people will never turn a blind eye to the CCP’s oppression of innocent Tibetans who wish to live freely and follow their faith,” said Moolenaar in a committee press release Jun 15. “This legislation is the first step to holding China accountable for its atrocities in Tibet.”

The release said: “The CCP has spent decades oppressing the Tibetan people, from regulating monasteries to “sinicizing” the Tibetan language, culture, and education system. The United Front Work Department of the CCP is now engaged in an aggressive cultural erasure campaign codified by the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, and its propaganda continues to peddle the historically false claim that Tibet has been a part of China since ancient times.”

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