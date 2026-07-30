No casualties reported as over 35,000 evacuated after two earthquakes in Amdo Tsigorthang

(TibetanReview.net, Jul30’26) – More than 35,000 people were relocated after two earthquakes exceeding magnitude 5.0 struck Tsigorthang County in eastern Tibet’s Amdo region on Jul 28. No casualties have been reported, said China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Jul 29.

The report said the magnitude-5.7 and magnitude-5.8 earthquakes hit Tsigorthang (Chinese: Xinghai) county in Tsolho (Hainan) prefecture, Qinghai province, at 11:16 am and 11:34 am, respectively. Despite the reported absence of casualties, the quakes appeared to have been severe enough to prompt the authorities at several levels to immediately activate a Level III emergency response.

The report said more than 700 personnel from emergency management, public security, firefighting departments, and the armed police and local militia were mobilized for rescue and relief operations.

The report said preliminary inspections showed that the epicenters were near two local villages, both located in summer grazing areas. While there have been no deaths or injuries, roads, and other infrastructure across the county were stated to have sustained varying degrees of damage.

All residents in the two villages closest to the epicentres were stated to have evacuated to safe areas by next morning.

A total of 35,086 people were stated to have been relocated across the county, with 120 temporary shelters and 917 tents set up for sheltering them.

The overall situation in the earthquake-hit area was stated to be stable, with public order remaining calm and orderly.

The prefecture government has warned that the earthquakes had loosened soil and rock formations, while persistent heavy rainfall was increasing the risk of landslides and other secondary disasters.