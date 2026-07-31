China’s Panchen back in Tibet Autonomous Region to resume his ‘duties’

(TibetanReview.net, Jul31’26) – Gyaltsen Norbu, the “11th Panchen Lama” chosen and installed by China after abducting the Dalai Lama-recognized throne-holder Gedhun Choekyi Nyima with his family, is back in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to “begin performing his official duties”, according to China’s online Tibet news service eng.tibet.cn Jul 30. Gyaltsen Norbu lives in Beijing under the watch of the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China and tours TAR and other parts of Tibet for around six months each year to carry out his duties mainly of speeding up the Sinicize Tibetan Buddhism.

A member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, vice president of the Buddhist Association of China and president of the Xizang branch of the Buddhist Association of China, he flew into Lhasa by air on Jul 30 morning, the report said, using the Sinicized term “Xizang” for TAR.

In previous years, he toured other parts of Tibet before entering TAR, but the report did not make any mention of such a tour this time. It simply said he arrived in Lhasa by air, but not wherefrom.

He was stated to have been welcomed by a bevy of senior Chinese leaders of TAR, but not the topmost party and government leaders.

Tsering Thar, Standing Committee Member of the TAR Party Committee and Director of the United Front Work Department, and Salung Phun, Vice Chairman of the TAR People’s Political Consultative Conference were stated to have greeted “Panchen Rinpoche” and presented him with a scarf to welcome him upon arriving at the Lhasa Gonggar Airport.

The report continued that on his arrival at his Dorje Phodrang residence thereafter, the “Panchen Rinpoche” was welcomed on his return by the Vice Secretary of the TAR Party Committee and Director of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission, Liu Jiang, and the Secretary of the Lhasa City Party Committee, Dawa Tsering, along with the Deputy Chairmen of the TAR Political Consultative Conference, Drubkhang Thubten Khedrub and Pema Wangchug, with presentations of ceremonial scarves.

Besides, “representatives from various monasteries, the public, the family, as well as the staff of the Potala Palace and monks from the ceremonial guard, were dressed in festive attire and lined up to warmly welcome the ‘Panchen Rinpoche’,” the report added.

As regards the purpose of his visit, the report said, citing the TAR Party-mouthpiece Xizang Daily, that “he will begin performing his official duties in Xizang, attending a series of religious activities and carrying out social research.”

The website’s Tibetan language report said he “will carry out routine duties at the Tibet Branch of the Buddhist Association of China while also conducting social investigations and religious activities during his stay in Lhasa city.”