New Covid-19 cases in India fell and rose 21% each over past two days

(TibetanReview.net, Dec09’20) – New Covid-19 cases in India have risen 21% over the past 24 hours as of this morning after falling by the same percentage the day before. However, active cases have continued to decline, reflecting an improving trend in the overall Covid-19 situation.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 32,080 new cases and 402 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 9 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,735,850 cases and 141,360 deaths.

A total of 9,215,581, or 94.66%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 378,909, or 3.89% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These percentage figures were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 32,080, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 36,635, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 4,957.

Coronavirus cases in India have been declining consistently since the mid-September surge, the NDTV.com Dec 9 cited India’s health ministry as saying, adding that active cases had gone down from 10 lakh on Sep 18 to 9 lakh on Oct 8, 8 lakh on Oct 16, 7 lakh on Oct 22, 6 lakh on Oct 29, 5 lakh on Nov 10 and 4 lakh on Dec 6.

Still, India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths. It is also the country still reporting the highest daily number of new cases after the USA.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 507,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by nine other states with more than 214,000 cases each, namely Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam in that order.

Three more states/ Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand had reported more than 110,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the highest cumulative number of deaths at 47,827(↑53); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,800 deaths each; Delhi with over 9,700 deaths; West Bengal with over 8,800 deaths, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with over 7,000 death each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 4,100 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh with more than 3,000 deaths each; Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,400 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Uttarakhand. And Bihar with more than 1,300 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Ladakh, and Sikkim with between 997 and 117 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 1,353 (↑0), of whom 161 were active, 1,158 had recovered and 34 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 9.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases had totaled 68,311,808 and the deaths 1,559,092, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:56 PM on Dec 9, 2020.