No pass or registration required to enter Himachal Pradesh

(TibetanReview.net, Sep16’20) – No pass or registration would be required to enter Himachal Pradesh, according to a decision taken by the Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sep 15, reported tribuneindia.com Sep 15. However, in view of the sharp increase in Covid cases and related fatality, it has been decided not to resume inter-state public transport, the report added.

With this decision, anybody, be it native of Himachal or tourists can enter the state freely, the report said.

Though separate SOPs had been put in place for tourists before, the opening of borders means that the state is likely to give free access to everyone, the report suggested.

The report said that though public opinion was in favour of continuing the restrictions, the state felt compelled to throw open its barriers for free movement of people and goods keeping in view Centre’s policy of opening up.

However, nothing has been mentioned about the quarantine policy for returnees and tourists.