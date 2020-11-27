No sign yet of feared second Covid-19 surge in India, reported Tibetan cases hit 1,274

(TibetanReview.net, Nov27’20) – Cumulative Covid-19 cases across the world have crossed the 61 million mark, with the worst-hit USA accounting for over 12.88 million, followed by India at over 9.3 million.

In India, Daily infections are holding steady but active cases are rising marginally, noted the timesofindia.com Nov 27. It said there were little signs yet of the feared second wave of the pandemic, with daily cases having stayed under 45,000 this week and no surge visible so far compared to last week’s numbers.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 43,082 new cases and 492 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 27 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,309,787 cases and 135,715 deaths.

A total of 8,718,517, or 93.64%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 455,555, or 4.89% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These were slight deteriorations over the previous day’s figures for the second successive day except for the fatality rate which had improved by .01%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 43,082, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 39,379, leading to an increase in the number of active cases by 3,211.

Still, the number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 17th successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days. Besides, this was also the 20th consecutive day the number of daily cases reported had remained below 50,000.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 470,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by eight other states with more than 203,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Assam, and Gujarat in that order.

Four more states/ Union Territories, namely Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 108,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the highest cumulative number of deaths at 46,813 (↑65); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,600 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with over 8,200 deaths each, Uttar Pradesh with over 7,600 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,900 deaths; Punjab with more than 4,700 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,200 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,100 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,100 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Ladakh with between 978 and 113 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 1,274 (↑29), of whom 158 were active, 1,085 had recovered and 31 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 27.

At its press briefing on No 27, the CTA’s Covid-29 task force has said there had been 44 new cases in the Tibetan community in India and Nepal over the past week.

These were reported 14 from Mainpat, 5 from Delhi, 4 from Ladakh, 3 from Odisha, 2 each from Rajpur and Kollegal, and 1 each from Mundgod, Bhandara, Bylakuppe, Clementown, Lakhanwala, and Dehradun.

Of them, 21 were stated to be symptomatic. The eldest was 87 years old and the youngest 7. Those who succumbed to the pandemic during the week were stated to include a 67-year-old woman in Ladakh and s 31-year-old man in Bylakuppe.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 61,026,993 and the deaths 1,433,150, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:57 PM on Nov 27, 2020.

By Blogsdna