North India, led by Delhi, defies India’s improving Covid-19 trend

(TibetanReview.net, Nov14’20) – Both cases and deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic had gone up in several northern Indian states in recent days, with the capital Delhi recording 728 deaths in the past 10 days, the second highest in the country after Maharashtra (1,554), the worst affected state, while fatalities had also risen sharply in Haryana and Himachal, reported the timesofindia.com Nov 14. Also reporting increase in deaths over the past 10 days were stated to be Punjab and Uttarakhand.

However, India as a whole has continued to report decline in active cases which now numbers well below 500,000.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 44,684 new cases and 520 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 14 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,773,479 cases and 129,188 deaths. Both the fresh cases and deaths were slightly less than that reported the day before.

A total of 8,163,572, or 93.04%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 480,719, or 5.48% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.47%. These continued to be improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 44,684, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 47,992, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 3,828.

The number of active cases fell below five lakh for the fourth day after remaining below six lakh for 12 consecutive days.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 424,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 209,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, and Chattisgarh in that order.

Six more states/ Union Territories, namely Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 101,000 cases each so far in that order.

Nine more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Meghalaya reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were six other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 45,809 (↑127); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,400 deaths each; West Bengal, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh with over 7,400 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,800 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,400 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,000 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana with more than 2,000 deaths each; Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 958 and 213 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 1,165 (↑0), of whom 367 were active, 772 had recovered and 26 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 14.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 53,420,167 and the deaths 1,303,400, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:56 PM on Nov 13, 2020.

