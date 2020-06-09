Oxygen supply system project makes high-altitude Tibetan City more attractive for Chinese immigration

(TibetanReview.net, Jun09’20) – In what can only be seen to be meant to make life convenient for Chinese cadres, workers, and other settlers from China, and possibly encourage many more of them to come in, the Prefecture-level City of Nagchu in Tibet Autonomous Region is carrying out a central oxygen supply system project to address the lack of atmospheric oxygen there. Tibetans being genetically adapted to their high-altitude homeland have never needed any such contraption to sustain themselves.

More than 20 institutions including schools, hospitals, and nursing homes in this northern Tibetan city were linked to a central oxygen supply system recently, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Jun 8, citing the local party mouthpiece Tibet Daily.

Calling Nagchu “China’s highest city”, with an average altitude of 4,500 metres, where the oxygen level is roughly half the content of the atmosphere at sea level, the report said the city had launched the project in Aug 2017.

“It’s long been a dream and wish for many who work and live in this high-altitude city,” the report quoted Lodre, deputy director of the city’s development and reform commission, as saying. “Soon, people will say goodbye to inadequate oxygen.”

The report said that with an investment of more than 200 million yuan ($28 million), the first phase of the project had been completed and was currently operating in Nyanrong and Nyima counties and the central part of the city.

It added that with the investment of an additional 174 million yuan, the second phase of the project would address government institutions in Shanza, Palgon and Amdo counties, where construction was stated to be underway.

And the third phase of the project will start next year to provide oxygen coverage for government institutions and the homes of staff members.

