President Xi’s legacy of infecting the world with a deadly disease

(TibetanReview.net, Apr19’20) – The editor-in-chief of Germany’s largest newspaper Bild has on Apr 16 directly targeted China’s most powerful leader since Deng Xiaoping, Mr Xi Jinping, for his regime’s failure to come clean about the coronavirus outbreak under which the world is reeling today and the massive human rights violations carried out by the communist party, reported jpost.com Apr 18. The editor has demanded an explanation to the grieving widows, daughters, sons, husbands, parents of Corona victims all over the world.

Stating the basis for his open letter to Xi, Julian Reichelt has said, “Your embassy in Berlin has addressed me in an open letter because we asked in our newspaper Bild whether China should pay for the massive economic damage the coronavirus is inflicting worldwide.”

And Reichelt has then written: “You [Jinping], your government and your scientists had to know long ago that coronavirus is highly infectious, but you left the world in the dark about it. Your top experts didn’t respond when Western researchers asked to know what was going on in Wuhan. You were too proud and too nationalistic to tell the truth, which you felt was a national disgrace.”

Reichelt has also said: “You rule by surveillance. You wouldn’t be president without surveillance. You monitor everything, every citizen, but you refuse to monitor the diseased wet markets in your country. You shut down every newspaper and website that is critical of your rule, but not the stalls where bat soup is sold. You are not only monitoring your people, you are endangering them – and with them, the rest of the world.”

He has continued: “Surveillance is a denial of freedom. And a nation that is not free is not creative. A nation that is not innovative does not invent anything. This is why you have made your country the world champion in intellectual property theft. China enriches itself with the inventions of others, instead of inventing on its own. The reason China does not innovate and invent is that you don’t let the young people in your country think freely. China’s greatest export hit (that nobody wanted to have, but which has nevertheless gone around the world) is coronavirus.”

Earlier, in her open letter posted on her embassy’s website, the spokeswoman for China’s embassy in Berlin, Tao Lil, had berated Reichelt for blaming China for a pandemic, calling it “a pretty bad style.”

Citing a Washington Post article, Reichelt has also taken a dig at the safety standards in China’s laboratories researching coronavirus in bats, given reports that Covid-19 might have had a laboratory origin. “Your laboratories in Wuhan have been researching corona viruses in bats, but without maintaining the highest safety standards. Why are your toxic laboratories not as secure as your prisons for political prisoners? Would you like to explain this to the grieving widows, daughters, sons, husbands, parents of Corona victims all over the world?”

Reichelt has concluded his letter by referring to the fear psychosis driving the repressiveness of the Chinese leadership, saying: “In your country, your people are whispering about you. Your power is crumbling. You have created an inscrutable, non-transparent China. Before Corona, China was known as a surveillance state. Now, China is known as a surveillance state that infected the world with a deadly disease. That is your political legacy.”