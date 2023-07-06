Prime Minister Modi conveys heartfelt greetings on Dalai Lama’s 88th birthday

(TibetanReview.net, Jul06’23) – Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has on Jul 6 conveyed heartfelt greetings to Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on his 88th birthday, with an offer of prays for his long and healthy life. Many other Indian and world leaders have also offered their greetings. Tibetans across the free world marked the occasion with solemnity as well as celebrations while those in Tibet faced renewed crackdown from the Chinese government.

“Spoke to His Holiness @DalaiLama and conveyed heartfelt greetings to him on his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life,” Modi said in a tweet.

Spoke to His Holiness @DalaiLama and conveyed heartfelt greetings to him on his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2023

In is message for the occasion, the Dalai Lama renewed his pledge to dedicate his very life to helping limitless sentient.

“From my side, I dedicate this very life that I have now to helping limitless sentient beings to the best of my ability. I am determined to bring others as much benefit as I can,” he said in a message to people around the world. He urged people to adopt courageous resolve to emulate him as the right thing to do.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished Dalai Lama in a tweet, saying: “My warmest greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 88th birthday. I hope he will continue to spread kindness and empathy for countless years to come.”

My warmest greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 88th birthday. I hope he will continue to spread kindness and empathy for countless years to come. @DalaiLama pic.twitter.com/Et79cePIkN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 6, 2023

* * *

The Dalai Lama, who usually does not celebrate his birthday, attended the official public gathering at the Tsuglakhang, the main Buddhist temple at Mcleod Ganj, Dharamshala. He told a cheering crowd how young he still felt and how healthy he continued to be despite being now 88 years old.

“Looking into the mirror, I see myself with the face of a 55-year-old youth,” not that of an emaciated, unwieldy old man, he said, adding, he still had his entire 32-teeth intact with ability to chew any kind of food. He expressed confidence to live to be more than 110 years old.

He said he will continue to remain alert to Tibetan and world events for the next 15-20 years at least with ability to make full contributions for the benefit of others. He spoke of being confident that many changes for the better for Tibet and the world will happen during this period.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh also attended the event and offered his congratulations and greetings to the Dalai Lama in his speech while promising continued support for the Tibetan people.