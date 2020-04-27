Russia overtakes China in reported Covid-19 cases; India expects to relax lockdown post-May 3, interstate movement to be restricted

(TibetanReview.net, Apr27’20) – As the worst Covid-19 affected countries continued to report huge numbers of daily new infections and deaths while moving to relax weeks-long periods of lockdown to gradually reopen their economies, Russia has become the latest to hop past China to become the country with the 9th most number of reported infections.

Over the past 24 hours as of Apr 27 at 2:01:19 PM (GMT-4) a total of 71,526 people were infected and 3,308 died across 185 countries, taking the cumulative global totals to 2,980,053 cases and 206,640 deaths, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The good news is both these two increases were rather smaller than those during the preceding 24 hours.

The countries with the most number of infections thus far are US (965,933), Spain (226,629), Italy (197,675), France (162,220), Germany (157,770), UK (154,037), Turkey (110,130), Iran (90,481), Russia (87,147) and China (83,912).

***

In India the daily graphic of cases continued to show a steady rise due to sharp daily increases in cases in a few worst affected states as the county prepared for a limited opening of its economy after the current nationwide lockdown ends on May 3.

For the fourth time in the last one week, the daily increase in the number of Coronavirus patients in India registered a new record on Apr 25 at 1989.

India, the country with the 16th most number of infections, reported 1397 new infections and 48 new deaths in the past 24 hours as of Apr 27 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), according to the tally of the country’s Ministry of Health. The total number of infections in the country stood at 27,892 and the deaths 872. A total of 6185 had recovered, leaving a total of 20,835 cases active.

Maharashtra, the worst hit state by a huge margin, had a total of 8068 (+440) cases, followed by Gujarat with 3301 (+230) cases, Delhi with 2918 (+293) cases, Rajasthan with 2185 (+102) cases, Madhya Pradesh with 2096 (+0) infections, Tamil Nadu with 1885 (+64) infections, Uttar Pradesh with 1868 (+75) cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1097 (+36) cases, Telangana with 1002 (+11) cases, West Bengal with 649 (+38) cases, Jammu & Kashmir with 523 (+29) cases, Karnataka with 503 (+3) cases, Kerala with 458 (+1) cases, Punjab with 313 (+15) cases, Haryana with 289 (+0) cases, Bihar with 274 (+31) cases, and Odisha, 103 (+9).

Other badly hit states/Union Territories were Jharkhand, 82 (+15),Uttarakhand, 50 (+2); Himachal Pradesh, 40 (+0); Chattisgarh, 37 (+0), Assam, 36 (+0); Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 (+0); Chandigarh, 30 (+2); Ladakh, 20 (+0); and Meghalaya 12 (+0).

Besides, Puducherry (7), Goa (7), Manipur (2), Tripura (2), Mizoram (1), and Arunachal Pradesh (1) and had reported cases. One case in Nagaland was transferred to Assam.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 342 (+19), followed by Gujarat, 151 (+18); Madhya Pradesh, 103 (+4); Delhi, 54 (+0); Rajasthan, 33 (+0); Andhra Pradesh, 31 (+0); Uttar Pradesh, 29 (+2); Telangana, 26 (+0); Tamil Nadu 24 (+1); West Bengal, 20 (+2); Karnataka, 19 (+1); Punjab, 18 (+1); Jammu & Kashmir, 6 (+0); Kerala, 4 (+0); Haryana, 3 (+0), Jharkhand, 3 (+0); and Bihar 2 (+0). Besides Odisha, HP, Meghalaya, and Assam had 1 death each. (Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

***

While the lockdown in India is expected to continue in many places, the mode of restrictions and modalities of exit from it in Green Zones (with no Covid-19 cases) would be announced before the second phase of the lockdown ends on May 3, reported indianexpress.com Apr 27, citing an online meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief ministers.

All the states wanted to continue the restrictions on inter-state transportation as well as air and railway transport, indicating that the ban on such travel would continue after May 3.

