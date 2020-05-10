Several injured in brawl between Indian and Chinese border troops in north Sikkim

(TibetanReview.net, May10’20) – At least 12 from the two sides were injured when Indian and Chinese soldiers exchanged punches and pelted stones at each other along the Line of Actual Control in North Sikkim on May 9 after a patrol party of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel was stopped, said India media reports May 10.

The reports cited Indian army sources as saying the intense stand-off was later resolved with the intervention of officers at the local Command level.

“Temporary and short duration face-offs occur as boundaries are not resolved. Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols,” ndtv.com cited “a source” as saying.

“There was aggressive behaviour and minor injuries on both sides. Both sets of soldiers disengaged after local level interaction and dialogue. The issue was solved through established protocols for such issues,” theprint.in cited a source in the Army Headquarters in New Delhi as saying.

The confrontation was reported to have happened near the Naku La sector, a pass at a height of more than 5,000 metres.

Temporary and short duration face-offs occur as boundaries are not resolved, sources said and troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols, said thehindu.com, citing Army sources.

The report noted that the last time something similar happened was in Aug 2017, when Indian and Chinese soldiers came to blows on the Eastern Bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

The most serious standoff in recent years between the two sides had happened over the Doklam plateau, which lasted 73 days in 2017, near the tri-junction of Chinese ruled Tibet, Bhutan and India when India intervened to stop China from building a road in the area that belongs to Bhutan.

By Blogsdna