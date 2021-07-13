Sharp fall in weekly decline in new cases raises fears of third Covid-19 wave in India

(TibetanReview.net, Jul13’21) – Amid growing fears that a third wave is imminent, daily new Covid-19 cases have continued to fall in India. However, the rate of decline slowed considerably in the week ended Jul 11, with five states led by Kerala registering an increase in fresh cases as compared with the previous seven days while Maharashtra and Assam showed only marginal decrease in numbers, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 13.

India recorded nearly 2.9 lakh new Covid cases in Jul 5-11, a drop of 5.5% from the previous week, the smallest decline in weekly cases since the second wave peaked in the country in early May, the report noted.

The previous week (Jun 28-Jul 4) had seen a fall of 11.4% while the week prior to that had posted a dip of 18.6%, the report added.

The slowing down of the decline is seen as worrying as India is still averaging more than 40,000 cases per day.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 4,248 to 37,154, while the daily new deaths had increased by a whopping 1,296 to 2,020 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 13 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,907,282 cases and 410,784 deaths respectively. The huge increase in deaths is due to previously unreported cases.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30 million (30,063,720 or 97.28%) while active cases have seen a decline by 18,121 to reach over .43 million (4320,778 or 1.40%).

The fatality rate was 1.32%.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 1.81% and the weekly positivity t0 2.28%.

Four states namely Manipur (+285), Tripura (+145), Arunachal Pradesh (+200), and Manipur (+332) have reported increases in active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal have remained unchanged for the fourth day at 5,238, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 13. Of them 4,822 had recovered while 284 were active. Those who have died total 132.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 187 million (187,285,202) and the deaths over 4 million (4,040,938), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 13, 2021 at 3:51 PM.